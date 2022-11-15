LINE

17th G20 summit kicks off with focus on economic recovery, climate change

2022-11-15

The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit kicked off on Tuesday, with issues pertaining to world economic recovery, world health systems and climate change taking the center stage.

During the two-day summit with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," other issues including digital transformation, and food and energy security will also be discussed.

The international community pins its hope on major economies to strengthen coordination on macroeconomic policies and promote multilateralism, openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation at the summit.

Established in 1999, the G20 is a central forum for international cooperation on financial and economic issues. It comprises 19 countries plus the European Union (EU).

The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, Britain and the United States. 

