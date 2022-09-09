LINE

China's subsistence allowance covers 14 million elderly citizens: ministry

2022-09-09

Some 14.2 million elderly citizens in China have been brought into the country's subsistence allowance system, an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs said at a press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, more than 3.7 million elderly people in the country are covered by extreme poverty aid, said Li Baojun, citing ministry statistics.

Also, nearly 37 million elderly people now enjoy old-age allowances, nursing subsidies and other types of subsidies, Li added.

These efforts ensure that the livelihoods of elderly people with difficulties can be sustained, said Li.

In terms of elderly care, the country has continued to develop community-based and at-home elderly care services to address the needs of elderly people with disabilities and those who face financial difficulties, Li noted.

He added that the care system for left-behind elderly people in rural areas has also seen development.

