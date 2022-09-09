Chinese FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Under the guidance of the two countries' heads of state, China-Iran relations have shown a sound momentum of all-round development, Wang said.

No matter how the international situation changes, China will follow the directions outlined by the two countries' heads of state to unswervingly develop its relations with Iran, continue to expand practical bilateral cooperation in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation with Iran in international and regional affairs, and push for new progress in China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Amir-Abdollahian wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a success, and expressed condolences to China regarding the earthquake that struck Luding County in China's Sichuan Province.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iranian side hopes to maintain high-level exchanges with China, deepen practical cooperation in fields such as agriculture, strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, and promote the continuous development of Iranian-China relations.

The Iranian side supports the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the Iranian foreign minister.

He also introduced the latest progress of the negotiations on resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying that Iran is always committed to reaching the agreement, but will not accept the U.S. attempt to achieve its own goals through bullying. Iran thanks China for its support, he added.

Wang said that China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, expressing belief that Iran has the wisdom to properly cope with the changes, firmly safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests, and continue to occupy the international moral high ground.