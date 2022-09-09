LINE

China to scale up support for employment, entrepreneurship to expand space of employment

2022-09-09

China will step up policy support for employment and business start-ups to broaden the space of employment, help market entities emerge and grow, and foster new drivers of growth, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

The meeting also decided to extend phased government interest discounts on loans for upgrading equipment in some fields, increase credit support for the service sector and introduce phased tax reduction policies to support enterprises to galvanize more investment in enhancing innovation capability. 

