China to boost Far East growth, top legislator says

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature, makes the remark while addressing the plenary session of the seventh Eastern Economic Forum, which is held in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok. (Photo/Xinhua)

China will continue to cooperate with Russia in Far East development as deepening such ties between the two countries will contribute to security and development in the region, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature, said on Wednesday.

Li made the remark while addressing the plenary session of the seventh Eastern Economic Forum, which was held in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok.

Li said that China-Russia cooperation on Far East development had been initiated and promoted by the nation's heads of state.

China will continue to support and participate in Russia's Far East development and advance the in-depth synergy between China's Northeast revitalization plan and Russia's Far East development strategy, he said.

Li stressed that the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative－both proposed by President Xi Jinping－have contributed China's wisdom and solutions to addressing the problems of the times.

China stands ready to work with the international community to implement the initiatives to deliver substantial benefits to people around the world, he added.

In terms of deepening cooperation on Far East development, Li called for implementing the Global Security Initiative to uphold peace and stability in the region and carrying out the Global Development Initiative to bolster regional openness and integration.

He also called for deepening the alignment of the countries' development strategies to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Under the theme "The Path to a Multipolar World", this year's forum aims to put global change led by new economic models in the spotlight and provide a dialogue platform for all stakeholders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council, Min Aung Hlaing, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the plenary session of the forum and delivered speeches to the meeting.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered video speeches to the session.