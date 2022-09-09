Foreign-invested projects in China progressing well: commerce spokesperson

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2021 shows a view of the new Tiexi Plant of BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua)

Key foreign-funded projects in China are making good progress amid the country's efforts to stabilize foreign investment, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

So far, 60 percent of the projects that have started production are in full operation, while over 30 percent of the projects under construction have started production, Shu Jueting, a spokesperson with the ministry, told a press conference.

Half of the projects in their early stages have also successfully started construction or operation, Shu added.

In the first seven months of the year, the actual foreign investment of large projects, with contracted foreign investment of over 100 million U.S. dollars, totaled 66.85 billion U.S. dollars, data from the ministry showed.

The figure surged 35 percent year on year, and accounted for 53.9 percent of China's foreign investment in actual use in the same period, according to the data.

The ministry has worked with relevant and local authorities to form a list of key foreign-funded projects in various fields, including advanced manufacturing and high-technology, resolving 611 problems for foreign investors and meeting reasonable requirements in terms of funding, land and energy.

In the next stage, it will optimize whole-process services and all-round guarantees to promote the early operation of large foreign-funded projects.