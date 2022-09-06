LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

65 killed after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan

2022-09-06 13:40:01Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A total of 65 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

Thirty-seven people were killed in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and the other 28 died in Shimian County of Ya'an City.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 12 people were missing and 170 were found injured in Ganzi, including 56 seriously injured. A total of 78 people were injured in Shimian County as of 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The earthquake struck Luding County at 12:52 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Sichuan has activated the highest level of emergency response for the earthquake.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]