Nearly 22,000 households resume power supply in quake-hit area in Sichuan

Aerial photo shows a temporary shelter at Moxi town of Luding county, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A total of 21,922 homes have resumed power supply in the earthquake-hit area in southwest China’s Sichuan Province after urgent repairs, said the State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company on Tuesday morning.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Sichuan on Monday affected power use in 43,158 households.

Two 110kV substations, two 35kV substations, a 500kV line, three 110kV lines, two 35kV lines and 27 10kV lines had been restored as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, said the company.

Currently, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan have upgraded the emergency response to the first level.

More than 6,500 rescue personnel including firefighters, medical workers, armed police, and professional rescue teams, as well as four helicopters and two drones, have been dispatched for rescue in the earthquake-stricken areas in Shimian and Luding counties.