China's largest freshwater lake sees extremely low water level

Aerial photos show a tidal-flat landscape in the shape of a tree in the Jinxian section of Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo/ China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The water level of Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake in Jiangxi Province, has dropped below eight meters due to low rainfall and high temperatures.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the water level of the Duchang and Xingzi hydrological stations had dropped to 7.97 and 7.99 meters respectively, reaching an extremely low water level.

The water area of Poyang Lake in Tongjiang County, Jiangxi, has declined to only 310 square meters.