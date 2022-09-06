Panda mom rushes cubs to an open area during earthquake

(Screen grab)

A giant panda mother rushed her two cubs from the indoor area to an open area in the Chengdu panda base when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county, Southwest China's Sichuan province on Monday.

An online video showed that two giant panda cubs headed out of their cabinet in a hurry and an adult panda followed.

The earthquake hit Luding county at 12:52 pm Monday. The tremor was felt in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, which is 226 km away from the epicenter.

The China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda confirmed that all bases have made urgent checkups after the earthquake to find that all personnel and giant pandas were safe.