A total of 21 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said.

Seven people were killed in Luding County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and the other 14 were killed in Shimian County, Ya'an City.

The epicenter was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 16 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.