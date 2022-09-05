China's top legislator to visit four countries

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature. (Photo/Xinhua)

Top legislator Li Zhanshu will make official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and the Republic of Korea from Wednesday to Sept 17 at the invitation of Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Gombojav Zandanshatar, Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Agni Sapkota and ROK National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, respectively.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will also attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum during his stay in Russia.