6th-term HKSAR gov't convenes 1st meeting of Committee for Safeguarding National Security of HKSAR

The sixth-term government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday convened the first meeting of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR (the Committee), according to a statement of the HKSAR government.

In accordance with stipulations of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the HKSAR shall establish the Committee for Safeguarding National Security.

The Committee shall be responsible for affairs relating to and assume primary responsibility for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR. It shall be under the supervision of and accountable to the Central People's Government.

The Committee is chaired by HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee. Members comprise Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung, Commissioner of Police Siu Chak-yee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (National Security) Edwina Lau, Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang, Commissioner of Customs and Excise Louise Ho, and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Carol Yip.

A secretariat is established under the Committee and headed by Secretary-General Sonny Au.

National Security Adviser designated by the Central People's Government Luo Huining, who is the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, sits in on meetings of the Committee.

Under the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, the Committee should analyze and assess developments in relation to safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, make work plans and formulate policies, advance the development of the related legal system and enforcement mechanisms, and coordinate major work and significant operations.