Pakistan receives 30 flights of int'l humanitarian aid for flood victims in 7 days

2022-09-04 08:37:33Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Pakistan has received 30 flights of international humanitarian aid for flood victims over the last seven days, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said on Saturday.

Pakistan has received 12 flights of relief goods from the United Arab Emirates, 10 from Turkey, four from China, two from Qatar, and one each from France and Uzbekistan, Ahmad said.

The humanitarian relief goods include food items, tents, blankets, medical supplies, survival and hygiene equipment, as well as high-capacity water pumps, according to the spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal told the media at the National Flood Response and Coordination Center that rescue and relief operation is underway and the government will leave no stone unturned to bring normalcy back to the lives of the flood affected people.

"The scale of devastation warrants a major humanitarian response for 33 million people affected by the floods," he said, urging the international community and countrymen to help Pakistan in this hour of need.

The devastating floods in the country have killed 1,265 people, injured over 12,000 and left thousands homeless since mid-June, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority. 

