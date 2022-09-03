LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Business

China's logistics sector posts stable growth in first seven months of 2022

2022-09-03 17:04:42Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download

China's logistics sector reported steady growth in the first seven months of 2022, according to an industry report.

Social logistics rose 3.1 percent year on year to about 190 trillion yuan (about 27.57 trillion U.S. dollars) in the January-July period, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing in a report.

Logistics for industrial products went up 3.5 percent year on year in the first seven months, up 0.1 percentage points from that in the first half.

The total revenue of the logistics industry rose 6 percent year on year to 7.2 trillion yuan during this period.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]