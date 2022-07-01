Americans face gender gap in shift to remote work: survey

Women in the United States still face inequality amid the shift to remote work, said a recent report by Fortune, citing McKinsey's American Opportunity Survey that polled 25,000 workers.

According to the report on Tuesday, while 61 percent of men have been offered the opportunity to work remotely, only 52 percent of women can say the same in the United States.

However, "this doesn't match up with what workers want," the report said, adding that "when given the chance to work remotely, women tend to do so in greater numbers than men."

"The lack of a remote option is just the latest way in which corporate America fails to maintain an equal working environment for women," it noted, while pointing out that women are already paid less than men.