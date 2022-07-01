LINE

Major project of China's west-to-east power transmission program starts operation

2022-07-01

A major part of China's west-to-east power transmission program kicked off operation Friday, a further boost to the coordinated development among different regions.

With its transmission line stretching about 2,080 km, the Baihetan-Jiangsu 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project transmits clean hydropower from Baihetan, the world's second-largest hydropower station, in the southwestern province of Sichuan to east China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province.

It is the world's first UHV direct current power transmission project using a new approach that combines the conventional direct current and flexible direct current technologies, according to the State Grid Corporation of China.

The project has a power transmission capacity of 8 million kW and can deliver more than 30 billion kWh of clean electricity annually, helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 25 million tonnes every year, the company said. 

