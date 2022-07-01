Chinese vice president puts forward 4-point proposal on developing China-Philippines ties

Visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Thursday put forward a four-point proposal on the development of relations between China and the Philippines.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, Wang attended the inauguration of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos as the 17th president of the Philippines.

At a meeting with the new Philippine president, Wang said President Marcos and his family have made great contributions to enhancing the China-Philippines friendship.

The Chinese side has always given priority to the Philippines in its neighborhood diplomacy, and is ready to work with the new Philippine government in carrying on their friendship, boosting mutual trust and deepening cooperation so as to usher in a new "golden age" in bilateral ties, he said.

The Chinese vice president said that both sides should develop bilateral relations under the guidance of the two heads of state, who will steer the course of the development of bilateral ties.

The two countries should dovetail their development strategies so as to foster new growth points of pragmatic cooperation in the new era.

The two sides should properly resolve differences and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the South China Sea, Wang said.

He also said the two countries should uphold international equality and justice, and jointly promote peace and development in Asia, as well as the well-being of humanity.

For his part, Marcos welcomed Wang's presence at his presidential inauguration ceremony.

Marcos recalled his 1974 visit to China when accompanying his mother Imelda, and noted that the relationship between his country and China has a long history and the two peoples are close to each other.

Describing China as the most powerful partner of the Philippines, Marcos stressed that good-neighborly friendship is in the fundamental interests of both peoples.

The new Philippine government attaches utmost importance to the relations with China, and is willing to deepen its participation in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, join hands with China in coping with regional challenges, and elevate the bilateral ties to a higher level, Marcos added.