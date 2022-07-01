LINE

Xi administers oath of office to principal officials of sixth-term HKSAR gov't

2022-07-01
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administers oath of office to principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, south China's Hong Kong, July 1, 2022. Xi attended a meeting held here Friday morning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR and delivered an important speech. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Special: 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to The Motherland

Xi Jinping Friday morning administered oath of office to principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

