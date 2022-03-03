LINE

Guo Yujie, Wang Zhidong to bear China's flag at Beijing Paralympics opening ceremony

Guo Yujie and Wang Zhidong have been named on Thursday as the Chinese delegation's flag bearers at Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Guo, a female para cross-country and para biathlon skier born in north China's Hebei Province with upper limb disabilities, harvested three gold medals and three silvers at China's 11th National Para Games in 2021.

And the 21-year-old Wang is a core player of the Chinese men's para ice hockey team and participated in the World Para Ice Hockey Championships in 2018 and 2021.

"I will spare no efforts at the Beijing Paralympics and wish all other athletes rise and shine," said the 18-year-old Guo.

