Exiting Chinese allowed to take foreign spouses

Chinese citizens can take their foreign spouses, parents, or children together with them during an evacuation from Kyiv to Moldova on Wednesday, said the Chinese embassy in Ukraine in a notice published on its WeChat account.

All Chinese nationals who are currently in and around Kyiv are to gather at Teremky terminal station, and will then board buses headed to Moldova.

Foreign spouses, parents or children of Chinese citizens are required to present their passports upon boarding. Those who are traveling by car can also travel with the bus convoy.

China started evacuating its citizens from Ukraine on Monday, with the first batch of about 600 Chinese students leaving Kyiv and the southern port city of Odessa, reported the Global Times citing the Chinese embassy in Ukraine.

They traveled by bus to neighboring Moldova under embassy escorts and police protection, with one evacuee saying the six-hour journey was "safe and smooth".

In another embassy notice issued on Wednesday, Chinese citizens are advised to stay away from military targets as best as they could, to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary security risks.

China has around 6,000 of its citizens in Ukraine for work or study.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry and the Chinese embassies in relevant countries will continue to make every effort to protect the safety of Chinese citizens in Ukraine, and continue to provide support and assistance for the evacuation.

The Polish embassy in China said on Monday that Chinese nationals evacuating from Ukraine can enter Poland and stay visa-free for up to 15 days, according to Agence France-Presse.