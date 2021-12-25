LINE

China's Shenzhou-13 astronauts to conduct 2nd extravehicular activities Sunday

2021-12-25

China's Shenzhou-13 astronauts will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) for the second time on Sunday, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

As planned, astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu will conduct EVAs, with astronaut Wang Yaping staying inside to support her crewmates to complete the operations.

The three Chinese astronauts have been working and living in orbit since they were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship and entered the combination of the country's space station on Oct. 16.

They are currently in good condition, and the combination is operating stably. All conditions for the crew's second EVAs are in place, the CMSA said.

