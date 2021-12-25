LINE

China extends tariff exemption on some U.S. goods

Photo taken on Dec 23, 2021 shows containers loaded at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province. (Photo/Xinhua)

China will continue to exempt certain U.S. goods from additional tariffs until June next year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Friday.

According to previous statements issued in December last year and May this year, certain items from the United States were excluded from the tariff countermeasures against the US Section 301 measures until Dec 25, 2021.

After the extension, the exemption will last until June 30, 2022, the commission said in a statement.

From Jan 1, 2022, items on this exclusion list will be subject to the 2022 import and export tariffs.

Given that China has banned importing radioactive waste, radioactive residues which are specified under a separate category in the 2022 tariffs will not be listed in the exemption list, the statement said.

