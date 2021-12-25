Nicaragua receives 2nd batch of China-aided COVID-19 vaccines

Staff members convey Chinese COVID-19 vaccines at an airport in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo: Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Nicaragua received a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China on Friday, the second in a month.

The cargo arrived at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua, capital of Nicaragua in the morning, and was received by Presidential Advisor Laureano Ortega Murillo and Health Minister Martha Reyes.

Nicaragua appreciates and acknowledges the solidarity of the Chinese government and people, the presidential advisor told Xinhua, calling the shipment "a great Christmas gift from the Chinese people."

"Since the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, under the one-China principle, we have received different expressions of appreciation, affection, and love for our people," he said.

Both countries are working together to identify opportunities for bilateral cooperation, focusing on projects of high humanitarian value for the benefit of their people, he added.

The new batch of vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm will bolster Nicaragua's voluntary vaccination campaign, Health Minister Reyes said.

Yu Bo, representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said China will continue to support Nicaragua's anti-pandemic efforts and promote the construction of a community of health for all.

Nicaragua, which resumed diplomatic relations with China on Dec. 10, received the first batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 12.