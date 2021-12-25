Chinese mainland reports 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 78 were reported in Shaanxi, five in Guangxi, and four in Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 53 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Friday also saw six new suspected cases reported in Shanghai and Zhejiang, all of whom were from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,871 by Friday, including 1,881 patients still receiving treatment, of whom nine were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,354 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 24 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, 20 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.