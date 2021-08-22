LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

At least 8 dead, over 30 missing after severe floods hit U.S. Tennessee

1
2021-08-22 11:16:38Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

At least eight people were dead and more than 30 people missing in Humphreys County in the southern U.S. state of Tennessee after severe floods hit the area on Saturday, authorities said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the flooding is the worst he has seen in his 28 years with the department.

Power outages and a lack of cell phone service have compounded the problems, Davis said.

Rural roads and highways throughout the county were washed away after up to 12 inches (30.48 cm) of rain fell in parts of Middle Tennessee on Saturday and caused catastrophic flooding, The Tennessean reported.

The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) said the rainfall has shattered records for water levels on the Piney River.

The situation was "life-threatening," the Nashville National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday.

"People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out," NWS Nashville meteorologist Krissy Hurley told The Tennessean. "Water is up to their necks. It is catastrophic, the worst kind of situation."

The Tennessee National Guard has been deployed to the county to assist residents, according to local media reports.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.