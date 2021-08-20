Fifth China-Arab States Expo opens in Ningxia

(ECNS) -- The fifth China-Arab States Expo opened in Yinchuan City, Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Thursday afternoon.

State leaders from both Arabic countries and China attended the opening ceremony both on- and offline.

Leaders from expo-related provinces were also present.

The expo aims to deepen multilateral economic and trade cooperation to upgrade the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Six themed exhibition zones and nine forums will focus on the digital economy and clean energy, among others.

Cooperation in traditional industries and emerging technologies is a prominent topic.