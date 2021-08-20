LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Fifth China-Arab States Expo opens in Ningxia

1
2021-08-20 17:24:33Ecns.cn Editor : Ji Xiang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The fifth China-Arab States Expo opened in Yinchuan City, Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Thursday afternoon.

State leaders from both Arabic countries and China attended the opening ceremony both on- and offline.

Leaders from expo-related provinces were also present.

The expo aims to deepen multilateral economic and trade cooperation to upgrade the "Belt and Road" initiative.

Six themed exhibition zones and nine forums will focus on the digital economy and clean energy, among others.

Cooperation in traditional industries and emerging technologies is a prominent topic.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.