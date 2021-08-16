LINE

Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to 1,297 -- civil protection authorities

At least 1,297 people have died in a strong earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday morning, the nation's civil protection agency said in an updated statement on Twitter on Sunday.

The agency posted a statistical breakdown of the fatalities, saying 1,054 deaths are registered in the Sud (department), 119 in the Grand'Anse (department), 122 in the Nippes (department) and 2 in the Nord-Ouest (department).

The injuries also doubled to more than 5,700, according to the civil protection agency, which reported earlier Sunday that 724 deaths and over 2,800 injuries have been recorded from the earthquake. 

 

