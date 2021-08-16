LINE

UN chief saddened by tragic loss of life, injuries caused by Haiti earthquake

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday expressed his sadness over the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by the large earthquake that struck the southern part of Haiti on Saturday.

Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief "extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Haiti."

"The United Nations, together with the humanitarian community in Haiti, is supporting the government's efforts to assist those affected by the earthquake and stands ready to provide further backing to the response," said the statement.

The 7.2-magnitude quake reportedly has so far killed more than 700 people. 

