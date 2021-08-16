Taliban says taken control of presidential palace, soon to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan - reports

The Taliban said on Sunday night that they have taken control of the presidential palace in Afghan capital Kabul, and they will soon declare the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, media reports said.

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left the country earlier on Sunday night, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, said in a video on his Facebook page.

The report came as the Taliban has ordered its forces to enter Kabul city.

A curfew has been imposed in Kabul starting 9:00 p.m. local time on Sunday to prevent violence.

Reports said earlier in the day that a negotiation was underway in the presidential palace between the Afghan government and the Taliban on a peaceful power transfer.