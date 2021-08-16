Afghanistan's Ghani says left country to avoid bloodshed

Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani speaks in a televised address in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani confirmed on his Facebook page late on Sunday that he has left the country, saying the move was to prevent bloodshed.

"If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in the city," Ghani said.

The Taliban is now responsible for protecting the honor and wealth of the Afghan people, adding that he will continue to serve the nation, he said.

Ghani did not mention his current location in the Facebook post. Media reports said he fled to Uzbekistan with his wife. A senior Interior Ministry official said earlier in the day that he was heading for Tajikistan, while a Foreign Ministry official said his destination remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has assured that all the diplomatic missions and foreign citizens in Kabul that they face no dangers. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they are committed to ensure security in the Afghan capital.

The development came as the Taliban forces entered Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The group also said they will soon declare the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, according to media reports.

Reports said earlier in the day that a negotiation was underway in the presidential palace between the Afghan government and the Taliban on a peaceful power transfer.

A curfew has been imposed in Kabul starting 21:00 local time on Sunday to prevent violence.

Meanwhile, the United States was reported to have completed the evacuation of its embassy in Afghanistan.