Culture charm reflected in traditional Chinese wedding ceremony

(ECNS)-- The Qixi Festival, known as China's Valentine's Day, falls on Aug. 14 this year.

A Chinese wedding planning company in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has taken the chance to promote Chinese traditional weddings.

Niu Jun is a wedding ceremony planner.

She began to work as a Chinese wedding planner in 2015.

Starting with learning traditional Chinese etiquette, Niu found that Chinese traditional weddings not only preserve the charm of Chinese culture, but also made some innovations in costumes and settings as time goes on, which has provided more choices for young people.

"Except for the unique etiquette, there are different forms of a Chinese wedding. The styles of clothing, color, props, and settings vary in different dynasties," said Niu. "Compared with western wedding dress, Chinese wedding clothes convey the charm of Chinese tradition. There are a lot of difference between them," she added.

"Western wedding dress has lots of sequins, diamonds, and voile as decorations, while Chinese wedding dress focuses on fabric and embroidery. Embroidery lightens the wedding dress with different colors," she said.

Many young people choose to hold Chinese traditional wedding ceremonies in recent years.

"Of 20 wedding ceremonies, there used to be one only Chinese style before. Now, Chinese traditional wedding ceremonies account for about 30 to 40 percent," Niu said.

Niu has also committed to disseminating traditional Chinese culture.

She believes that the charm can be visually appreciated through a Chinese wedding.