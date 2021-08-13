LINE

Chinese mainland reports 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2021-08-13 09:54:58Xinhua Editor : Li Yan
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 26 in Jiangsu Province, 14 in Henan, four in Hubei, two in Hunan and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Also reported were 52 new imported cases, including 17 in Henan, nine each in Guangdong and Yunnan, seven in Guangxi, five in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Liaoning, Shandong and Shaanxi.

One suspected case was newly reported in Henan on Thursday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added. 

