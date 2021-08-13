6 dead in shooting in UK's Plymouth

Six people, including the suspect, were killed in a shooting on Thursday evening in Plymouth, a port city in Devon in southwest England, local police confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted that police were called to "a serious firearms incident" in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6:10 p.m. (1710 GMT).

"Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene. A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds," it said.

Another female, treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, died a short time later in hospital, it added, noting that the shooting was not terrorism-related.

Luke Pollard, member of parliament for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, tweeted that one of the people killed in the shooting was a child under 10 years old.

"The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected," British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted earlier.