LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China to blacklist karaoke tracks containing harmful content

1
2021-08-11 10:55:23Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China will create a blacklist for karaoke songs, banning those that contain harmful content at karaoke venues across the country, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Tuesday.

On the list are songs containing content that endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity; violates China's religious policies and spreads cults and superstitions; and advocates obscenity, gambling, violence and drug-related crimes or instigating crimes, according to a set of interim regulations issued by the ministry.

The regulations will take effect on Oct 1, 2021.

China has nearly 50,000 entertainment venues such as karaoke bars, which have a basic music library of over 100,000 songs.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.