Direct freight route links China's Jinzhou port with Russia's Vostochny

A direct maritime shipping route has been launched linking China's Jinzhou port with Vostochny in Russia.

On Monday, a ship loaded with containers departed from the port of Jinzhou in Northeast China's Liaoning province. It is scheduled to arrive in Vostochny after navigating 1,200 nautical miles.

The batch of containers will then be transported to several European ports by railway.

This is the first time that the Jinzhou port has launched a direct sea route for container shipment since 1990 when the port opened to traffic.

The new freight route is expected to promote the development of this port into a new land-sea passage in Northeast China.