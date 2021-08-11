LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Direct freight route links China's Jinzhou port with Russia's Vostochny

1
2021-08-11 10:55:58Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

A direct maritime shipping route has been launched linking China's Jinzhou port with Vostochny in Russia.

On Monday, a ship loaded with containers departed from the port of Jinzhou in Northeast China's Liaoning province. It is scheduled to arrive in Vostochny after navigating 1,200 nautical miles.

The batch of containers will then be transported to several European ports by railway.

This is the first time that the Jinzhou port has launched a direct sea route for container shipment since 1990 when the port opened to traffic.

The new freight route is expected to promote the development of this port into a new land-sea passage in Northeast China.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.