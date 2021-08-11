Messi lands in France to join Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport in the northeastern suburbs of Paris on Tuesday afternoon to finalize his signing with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, following his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday.

Hundreds of fans have been waiting at the airport since Monday as the 34-year-old Argentine has been linked with the capital-based club right after his shock departure from Barcelona was announced.

Messi, wearing a T-shirt which wrote "ici c'est Paris (this is Paris)", waved to the fans when walking out of the airport.

PSG has released a video later in the afternoon on its official website which heavily implied that the signing is completed. A news conference will take place in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 11:00 am on Wednesday.

According to French media L'Equipe, Messi has agreed on a two-year deal with the option of a third year with PSG.

Messi is the latest big-name arrival at PSG on a free transfer this summer after coach Mauricio Pochettino's side snapped up Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after he left Real Madrid. Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also joined after running down his contract with Liverpool.

Italy's Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also joined after his contract with AC Milan ran out, while Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi joined from Inter Milan for a reported 60 million euros.

The arrival of Barcelona's all-time record scorer will definitely boost PSG's ambition to win the Champions League for the first time.

Messi and his family were also pictured at Barcelona's El Prat airport earlier this afternoon and when asked by reporters whether his son would be joining PSG, Jorge Messi answered "yes".