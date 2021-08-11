Carrie Lam supports adopting anti-foreign sanctions law in Hong Kong

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the HKSAR government supports the inclusion of the anti-foreign sanctions law in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law.

Lam said at a press briefing that she also endorses the law's implementation in Hong Kong through local legislation and she has submitted suggestions to the central authorities.

The legislation adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, Lam said, adding that Hong Kong as an inalienable part of China also has the related constitutional responsibilities.

The national law can be listed in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law and be applied in Hong Kong, according to Article 18 of the HKSAR Basic Law, Lam said.