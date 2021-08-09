China firmly opposes U.S. signing of Hong Kong-related memorandum: FM spokesperson

China deplores and firmly rejects the United States signing the so-called Hong Kong-related memorandum, and has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Sunday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the so-called memorandum signed by the U.S. president blatantly defames and attacks the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and China's Hong Kong policy, which is another embodiment of the U.S. side's vile behaviors in grossly interfering in China's Hong Kong affairs.

Hua said that the enactment and implementation of the law has improved the rule of law in Hong Kong, restored security and stability in Hong Kong, and ensured the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

She said the U.S. claim of offering "safe haven" for Hong Kong residents is completely groundless, and its real purpose is to endorse anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and curb China's development, she said.

China urges the United States to truly respect China's sovereignty, abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs, stop disrupting Hong Kong's rule of law, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, refrain from supporting and condoning in any way the anti-China, destabilizing forces, otherwise it will seriously damage its interests in Hong Kong, reaping what it sows, Hua said.