Biden announces half of new vehicles sold in U.S. by 2030 to be electric

U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday signed an executive order calling for half of new vehicles sold in U.S. by 2030 to be zero-emission.

"America must lead the world on clean and efficient cars and trucks. That means bolstering our domestic market by setting a goal that 50 percent of all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in 2030 be zero-emission vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles," said the executive order.

The executive order also sets a schedule for developing long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards rolled back during the Donald Trump administration.

Executives from auto companies, including Ford, General Motors and Stellantis as well as lawmakers and United Auto Workers members joined Biden at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, whose company makes electric cars, tweeted early on Thursday: "seems odd that Tesla wasn't invited."

"I'll let you draw your own conclusion," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when asked during a press briefing whether Tesla was being excluded from the event because its employees were not part of an automotive union.