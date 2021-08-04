Beijing reports 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, adds 2 medium-risk areas

The Chinese capital of Beijing reported three locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first 12 hours of Wednesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

All three new cases are close contacts of a confirmed case reported last week. Two of them are the patient's relatives and one had been in the same flight with the patient, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention.

Beijing has classified two residential compounds as COVID-19 medium-risk areas, while the rest of the city remains low-risk.

A total of 50 close contacts of the new cases have been traced, and more contacts with links to possible risky spots are being verified.