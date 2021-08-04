CPC has 3,615 intraparty regulations

As of July, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has a total of 3,615 existing and effective intraparty regulations, according to an article from the regulation bureau of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee.

The article on the CPC's intraparty regulation system was published in Wednesday's edition of the People's Daily.

The regulations include those issued by the CPC Central Committee, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and other working organs of the CPC Central Committee, as well as local regulations issued by provincial-level Party committees, according to the article.

The intraparty regulation system is based on a framework consisting of the Party Constitution and regulations covering the Party's organization, leadership, and Party building and supervision, the article said.

The article also reviewed the development history of the intraparty regulation system.