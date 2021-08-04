Police officer killed following shooting outside Pentagon

A police officer was killed following a shooting at the Metro bus station outside the Pentagon on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The officer was stabbed and later died. The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement at the scene, the AP reported, citing Pentagon sources.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency chief Woodrow Kusse said the officer "was attacked on the Metro bus platform" and "gunfire was exchanged."

The Arlington County Fire Department reported "multiple patients," but it wasn't immediately clear if they were related to the shooting.

The Pentagon went into lockdown after the shooting and reopened one hour and a half later.

"The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened," the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. "We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area."

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said trains and buses were bypassing their stops at the transit center due to the investigation.

The Metro bus platform, a major entrance to the Pentagon, is used by multiple bus lines in the area every day.