Major hydropower station on Yangtze River generates 600 bln kWh of clean energy

2021-08-03

The Gezhouba hydropower plant on the Yangtze River, China's longest river, has produced nearly 600 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy since it began operations 40 years ago.

Located in the city of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Gezhouba is the first large-scale hydropower station on the Yangtze River and has a total installed capacity of approximately 2.74 million kilowatts, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.

With a total investment of nearly 4.85 billion yuan (about 750 million U.S. dollars), the construction of the hydropower station began in December 1970 and was completed in December 1988. 

