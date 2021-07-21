Heavy rain, floods affect over 47,000 people in China's Inner Mongolia

Torrential rainfall and rain-triggered floods have affected more than 47,000 people in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and inundated over 58,000 hectares of crops, local authorities said Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported, according to the regional emergency management department.

The recent round of heavy rain has so far wreaked havoc in 15 townships under the city of Hulun Buir, causing the collapse of two dams in the city on Sunday, the department said.

Authorities have evacuated residents and dispatched personnel for search-and-rescue work and disaster relief as well as security checks on dams and inspections in downstream areas to prevent secondary disasters.

Mobile communication and power supplies have been restored in the affected areas, while repair work is still underway for roads, bridges and culverts damaged by the flooding. The evacuated residents have started to return to their homes. Enditem