Investigating Fort Detrick 'call of the people': FM spokesperson

2021-07-21 18:07:40Xinhua Editor : Cheng Zizhuo ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Investigation into Fort Detrick is the call of all the people around the world, including the Chinese, which must be answered by the United States in terms of tracing the origin of the coronavirus, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, as a joint open letter calling on the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate the Fort Detrick lab has gained about 5 million signatures from Chinese netizens as of Wednesday afternoon. 

