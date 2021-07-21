New park in Xiongan New Area opens to public

(ECNS) -- Covering about 18 square kilometers, Xiongan Suburb Park opened for trial operation Sunday.

The new park is a model of Xiongan in realizing ecological barrier and water conservation functions across large forest land.

It consists of 14 city-themed pavilions designed and constructed by the province's 11 prefecture-level cities, two county-level cities and Xiongan under the unified plan of Xiongan New Area.

The park is characterized by ecological primitive areas and human culture, which will improve the urban space quality and living environment after completion.

The main Xiongan pavilion is located in the southeast of the park. It covers 53 thousand square meters and has three floors that integrate exhibition, hotels and business area.

A lot has been done to make Xiongan pavilion energy saving and environmentally friendly.