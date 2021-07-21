International general aviation industry expo held in Hunan

(ECNS) -- Hunan International General Aviation Industry Expo was held in Changsha on Saturday.

Performances featuring aerobatics, helicopters, UAVs, model airplanes, powered parachutes and so on have been put on during the three-day event.

The first light-sport aircraft show team sent by SUNWARD won audience applause.

Hunan is China's only low-altitude management reform pilot. It has laid a solid foundation for the general aviation industry and has become a research and development base for small and medium-sized aero engines in China.

There are more than 40 general aviation-related enterprises in Hunan so far, with a market share of over 90% in China.

It has gathered more than 6,000 industry personnel led by academicians.

Twelve general airports have been built and five low-altitude tourist routes put into operation across Hunan.

The expo includes a huge exhibition and several communication forums.

Zhuo Jiaying, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malta to China, said he was surprised at the development speed of general aviation in China.

He said general aviation has played an important role during COVID-19 and is looking forward to cooperate with Chinese enterprises on related industries.