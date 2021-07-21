Shanghai GDP tops 2.01 trillion yuan in H1

The financial district of Pudong New Area. (China Daily/Gao Erqiang)

Shanghai's GDP jumped 12.7 percent year-on-year to top over 2.01 trillion yuan ($310 billion) during the first half of this year, the local statistics bureau said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The average GDP growth in Shanghai during the first six months of this year and the first half of 2020, which was largely affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, came in at 4.8 percent.

Tertiary industry, which accounted for 75 percent of Shanghai's GDP in the first six months, saw its added value surge 11.3 percent year-on-year to come in at 1.5 trillion yuan. Secondary industry saw its added value up by 17.3 percent year-on-year to reach 498.9 billion yuan. The added value contributed by the agricultural industry slid 4.7 percent year-on-year to come in at 3.3 billion yuan.

During the first half of this year, industrial companies with an annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan saw their total output reach 1.81 trillion yuan, up 18.8 percent from a year earlier. The total output of strategic emerging industries increased 19.6 percent to 716.5 billion yuan. The half-year output of new energy vehicles, alternative energy and high-end equipment industries came in at 250 percent, 32.1 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively, if compared to the same period last year.

The added value of information transmission, software and the information technology industry increased 16.1 percent year-on-year to reach 177 billion yuan. Wholesale and retail industries saw their added value up 15.2 percent to 242.9 billion yuan. The added value of the financial industry reached 384.3 billion yuan, up 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

The city's total retail sales of consumer goods spiked 30.3 percent in the first six months to come, at 904.8 billion yuan. Total online retail sales surged 21.2 percent year-on-year to come in at 148.6 billion yuan.

Total import and export value came in at 1.88 trillion yuan in Shanghai over the past half year, up 19 percent from a year earlier. The import and export value of high-tech products increased 6.1 percent year-on-year, while that for mechanical and electrical equipment was up by 14.7 percent.

Shanghai attracted more than $12.4 billion worth of direct foreign investment in the first half of the year, up 21.1 percent from a year earlier.

Per capita disposable income reached 40,357 yuan in Shanghai in the first six months, up 10.3 percent year-on-year. Over 402,300 new jobs were created in the city's labor market during the first half, 131,000 more than the number during the same period in 2020.