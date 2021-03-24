LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Over 80 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

1
2021-03-24 13:19:49Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

More than 80.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of March 22, according to the latest figures released by the State Council's COVID-19 response inter-agency task force.

The country's inoculated population has seen steady growth, the task force said.

In the next step, China plans to speed up its universal, free-of-charge immunization program, expanding its coverage from people at higher risk for COVID-19 to the general public, according to the task force.

A widespread concentrated vaccination, which will be the largest ever, is in the offing, it added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.